Two US ships in Gulf of Aden, one Zionist ship in Indian Ocean destroyed by Yemeni strikes

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Wednesday evening the implementation of three military operations, targeting an American ship and destroyer in the Gulf of Aden and an Israeli ship in the Indian Ocean.

The armed forces explained, in a statement issued Wednesday evening, that the naval forces targeted the American ship ‘MAERSK YORKTOWN’ in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate.

The statement indicated that the drone unit carried out two military operations, one of which targeted an American warship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones, and the other operation targeted the Israeli ship ‘MSC VERACRUZ’ in the Indian Ocean with a number of drones, noting that both operations successfully achieved their goal.

The armed forces confirmed that they will continue to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas and in the Indian Ocean until the aggression on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped and the siege is lifted.

The statement that these operations are part of support for the oppressed Palestinian people and a response to the US-British aggression against Yemen.