Three Citizens were injured by Saudi bombing on Sa’ada

Today, Thursday, three citizens were injured by Saudi enemy fire in Sa’ada Governorate.

A local source in Sa’ada reported that three citizens were injured as a result of Saudi enemy artillery shelling on the Shada border district.

Last Tuesday, a citizen was martyred and two others were wounded by Saudi enemy fire in the same district. On Monday, a citizen was martyred by Saudi enemy army fire in the same border directorate.

These come in the context of the continuing crimes of the Saudi-American aggression against our country for nine years, and are added to a series of brutal crimes against citizens in the border villages that are subjected to daily artillery and machine gun shelling, which indicates Saudi Arabia’s lack of seriousness and disregard for peace requirements.