Gaza: Death toll surges to 35,903 martyrs

Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 46 Palestinians and the injury of 130 others, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday

In a statement, the health ministry confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 35,903 reported fatalities, with an additional 80,420 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center