Prisoners committee to release 100 prisoners of Saudi-led coalition

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs in Sana’a government, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, confirmed that the committee will implement a unilateral humanitarian initiative involving the release of more than 100 prisoners from the other party ( Saudi-led coalition)

“Under the gracious directives of the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, On Saturday, we will carry out an unilateral humanitarian initiative, in which we will release more than 100 prisoners from the other party,”Al-Murtadha said in a post on his “X” account.

He pointed out that details regarding this matter will be provided in a press statement during the release process.