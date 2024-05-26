Ansarullah’s Political Bureau applauds heroic jihadist operation against Zionist nnemy

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah praised and congratulated the heroic jihadist operation carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades against the Zionist enemy.

“You have raised the head of the nation high with your jihad, and courage, and you have astonished the whole world with your patience, steadfastness, and victories,” the Bureau stated.

It commended that this operation is one of the heroic operations that inflict severe losses on the Israeli enemy.

The Political Bureau emphasized that these operations come as part of the natural and legitimate right to respond to the genocidal massacres in the Gaza Strip.