Prisoners committee releases over 100 prisoners of war

The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a announced today, Sunday, the implementation of a unilateral humanitarian initiative by releasing 112 prisoners from Saudi-led coalition factions.

Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, stated that the released individuals were captured on various fronts, and most of them are humanitarian situations.

Al-Murtadha noted that this the initiative follows the Leader’s directives based on humanitarian motives, showing Sana’a’s commitment to humane treatment.

He added, “We are ready to implement all agreements without preconditions, as per UN arrangements.”