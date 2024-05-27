Yemeni Armed Forces target three ships, two US destroyers

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and in response to the American-British aggression against our country

The naval forces and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three joint operations, as follows:

The first targeted the American ship (LAREGO DESERT) in the Indian Ocean.

The second targeted the Israeli ship (MSC MECHELA) in the Indian Ocean.

The third targeted the ship (MINERVA LISA) in the Red Sea for violating the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

And with the help of Allah Almighty, the Air Force carried out two specific operations targeted two American military destroyers in the Red Sea, and the operations have successfully achieved their goals.

The Yemeni armed forces will continue to triumph over the oppression of the Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, beloved and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation

resource : Saba