Yemeni Armed Forces target three ships and two US destroyers

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a series of military operations targeting US and Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the American and British aggression against our country: The Naval Forces and the Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three joint operations,” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement on Monday.

“The first targeted the American ship (LAREGO DESERT) in the Indian Ocean. The second targeted the Israeli ship (MSC MECHELA) in the Indian Ocean. The third targeted the ship (MINERVA LISA) in the Red Sea for violating the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e explained.

Sare’e added, ” With the grace of Allah, the Drone Air Force also targeted two American military destroyers in the Red Sea with two qualitative operations, and the operations achieved their objectives successfully by the grace of Allah.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to support the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the brigadier general stressed.