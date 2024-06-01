Hamas: We are ready to ‘engage positively’ with any proposal based on permanent ceasefire

Hamas Movement said it’s ready to “engage positively and constructively with any proposal” based on “a permanent ceasefire”.

“Hamas looks positively on the remarks in US President Joe Biden’s speech today, and his call for a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and prisoner exchange,” a statement said.

Hamas added it wants the “return of the displaced to their homes throughout Gaza and completing a prisoner-exchange deal if the occupation explicitly commits to that.”

“We believe that this American position and the regional and international convictions of the need to put an end to the war on Gaza to be a result of the legendary steadfastness of our people and their courageous resistance,” it said.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden detailed a three-phase deal proposal to put an end to the nearly 8-month-old war on Gaza Strip.

According to Biden’s proposal, the agreement would lead to the release of the Israeli captives in Gaza and could end the attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Biden said the first phase of the proposed deal would last for six weeks and would include a “full and complete cease-fire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of Israeli captives, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners