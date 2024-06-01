Palestinian Child died due to famine in Gaza Strip

A 13-year-old Palestinian child tragically succumbed to starvation on Saturday in the central Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“A 13-year-old Palestinian child has died due to starvation in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip amidst the closure of the Rafah border crossing,” according to WAFA.

The crossing has been closed for 26 consecutive days, preventing crucial humanitarian aid from entering the region.

According to WAFA, the child’s death brings the toll of those who have perished due to malnutrition and dehydration to 37.

The Israeli blockade has severely restricted the flow of essential supplies, exacerbating the dire situation for Palestinians, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip.

During Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, starting on October 7, the Gaza Strip faced a severe famine, compounding the suffering of the Palestinian population.