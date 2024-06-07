11 civilians injured by Saudi fire in Saada

At least 11 Citizens were injured on Thursday, by Saudi enemy fire in the border areas of Saada governorate.

According to Almasirah net, a health source in the border directorate of Shada, confirmed that 11 citizens were injured by Saudi enemy fire during the past few hours.

The border areas of Saada governorate have been repeatedly targeted by Saudi forces, leading to casualties and the destruction of homes, farms, and properties, resulting in immense suffering for thousands of victims