“With Gaza…Developing Capabilities and Escalating Operations”, Mass Rallies Held Across Yemen

The capital, Sana’a, and other Yemeni provinces witnessed on Friday afternoon massive rallies in support of the Palestinian people, under the title “With Gaza…Developing Capabilities and Escalating Operations”.

A statement was issued during the rallies, condemning the escalation of Zionist crimes against Gaza and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The rallies’ statement affirmed Yemen’s full support for the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq, expressing pride of Yemen’s Armed Forces operations, capabilities, development, and escalation

It congratulated the unprecedented joint Yemeni-Iraqi operations targeting occupied Haifa and called on the negligent and complicit normalizing Arab regimes to review their positions.

The demonstrators also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people, continuation of activities, mobilization, and marches to thwart American, British, and Zionist conspiracies that aim to target Yemen’s militarily, economically, politically, or in the media.

The statement warned that the Yemeni people will not stand by if the enemy’s local and regional tools escalate their steps against Yemen.

It reiterated the call for a boycott of American and “Israeli” products and companies supporting them