Number of Palestinians killed in Zionist shelling of several areas in Gaza

A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured at dawn on Tuesday in missile and artillery shelling and gunfire launched by the Israeli occupation army on several areas in the Gaza Strip.

According Palestinian sources, eight citizens were killed and more than 30 others were injured as a result of Israeli missile and artillery shelling that targeted various areas of the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

They added that a child was killed when an Israeli warplane bombed a house in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, and a number of citizens were injured as a result of a raid that targeted a house owned by Abu Jalala family in Abu Mahadi land northwest of Nuseirat camp.

Moreover, a number of citizens were injured as a result of air strikes launched by occupation aircraft that targeted citizens’ homes in Al-Fukhari area, Qizan Rashwan, Al-Manara neighborhood, and the customs office in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The sources pointed out that citizens were able to extinguish a fire that broke out in a residential apartment in Al-Zaharna Building on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, after it was targeted by an Israeli bombing.

The Israeli artillery also targeted the eastern areas of Al-Shuja’iya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City, and the eastern areas of the city of Rafah.

According to the sources, the occupation army besieged citizens’ homes in various streets of Shuja’iya neighborhood, which it broke into for the sixth day in a row, amid missile and artillery shelling and gunfire, while an Israeli missile bombardment targeted the vicinity of the electricity company, the vicinity of Wadi Gaza Bridge, Al-Mughraqa area, and Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the same context, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis is crowded with large numbers of injured people after the occupation notified citizens to evacuate the eastern areas of the city.