Yemeni armed forces carry out fresh military operations against American, British, Israeli ships

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out four military operations targeting four ships belonging to the trio of Evil; America, Britain, and the Zionist Enemy .

“In victorious support for the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the American and British aggression against our country, By the grace of Allah, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out four qualitative military operations targeting four ships belonging to the American, British, and Israeli trio of evil,” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement on Monday.

In a the statement, the brigadier general Yahya Sare’e explained that the first operation was carried out by the missile force with several cruise missiles targeting the “Israeli” ship (MSC Unific) in the Arabian Sea, achieving precise and direct hits by the grace of Allah,

“The second operation was executed by the missile and naval forces with several ballistic and cruise missiles targeting the American oil tanker (Delonix) in the Red Sea for the second time this week .”

“The third operation targeted the British landing ship (Anvil Point) in the Indian Ocean, achieving precise and direct hits by the grace of Allah. The ship was targeted with several cruise missiles by the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

“The missile force executed an operation with several cruise missiles targeting the ship (Lucky Sailor) in the Mediterranean Sea. The ship was targeted due to its owning company’s violation of the decision to prohibit entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not cease until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, the Brigadier General stressed.