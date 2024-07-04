Palestinian prisoner Shawahna dies of torture in Zionist prisons

The Palestinian prisoner, Jamal Ahmad Shawahna, from Silat town al-Harithiya in Jenin, has been martyred at a Zionist prison as a result of severe abuse and beatings inside prisons, knowing that he is the father of the wounded persecutor, Diaa Shawahna.

Martyr Shawahna suffered a stroke on Wednesday, and was taken to Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa, that announced his death this morning, the Palestinian Information Center quoted family sources as saying.

Shawahna was arrested four days ago from his workplace in the territories occupied in 1948, in order to pressure his son into surrender.

It is worth noting that hundreds of families were subjected to hostage arrests, which fall within the framework of the crime of (collective punishment), with the aim of putting pressure on their children who are being pursued by the enemy.

The enemy basically deliberately used wives and mothers as hostages by repeatedly arresting them for days and weeks.

The number of martyrs among Palestinian prisoners and detainees as a result of torture since the beginning of the Zionist war of genocide was the highest in the history of the prisoner movement.

The Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners in Gaza previously documented the martyrdom of 54 prisoners, 36 of whom were from the Gaza Strip, during the genocidal war as a result of the terrifying and inhumane life and living conditions that the prisoners face.

resource : SABA