Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of the revolution, has asserted that recent confrontations between the Yemeni people and the United States have exposed the inadequacy and vulnerability of American aircraft carriers, challenging their long-standing prestige and branding them as obsolete and overpriced systems.

The statements made by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi reflect his perspective on recent military engagements involving Yemen and the United States, particularly regarding the effectiveness of American aircraft carriers.

Here’s a breakdown of his key points: American Aircraft Carriers: Al-Houthi claims that recent confrontations have demonstrated the perceived weaknesses and ineffectiveness of American aircraft carriers.

He describes them as “old, outdated systems” that are not worth their substantial cost. He emphasizes that these carriers, which have a historical reputation for power projection and intimidation, were unable to intimidate or affect Yemen and its people as they might have with other countries.

Impact of Yemeni Strikes: According to al-Houthi, the Yemeni armed forces have successfully targeted American aircraft carriers and other warships in various strategic locations such as the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

He views the ability to force these carriers to retreat as a significant achievement and victory for Yemen and its people.

Call for Popular Support: Al-Houthi calls on the Yemeni people to demonstrate their solidarity and support in public gatherings. He emphasizes the importance of unity, faith, and steadfastness in the face of external pressures.

Broader Context: His remarks are part of a broader narrative of resistance against what he perceives as American aggression and intervention in Yemen and the wider region.

The language used underscores a defiance against perceived Western military dominance and hegemony.

Overall, these statements reflect the viewpoint and messaging of Yemen within the Yemeni revolution, portraying recent military engagements as a success against American military capabilities and as a rallying cry for internal cohesion and resilience.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s statements provide a comprehensive view of his perspective on current geopolitical issues, particularly focusing on Yemen’s conflict with the United States and its allies.

Military Success and American Response: Al-Houthi highlights what he considers significant military victories against American naval forces in the Red Sea, claiming that American warships are fleeing and being pursued by Yemeni missiles and drones.

He suggests that these actions have forced the Americans to reassess their military capabilities and tactics.

Yemeni Resolve and Faith: He emphasizes the resilience and strength of the Yemeni people in the face of external aggression, attributing their steadfastness to their faith and principled positions. He quotes an American official acknowledging the Yemeni people’s strong stance and steadfast motivation, which he sees as a validation of divine support.

Regional Dynamics: Al-Houthi criticizes other Arab and Muslim countries for potentially aligning with American interests against Yemen, especially in light of Yemen’s support for Palestine against Israel. He condemns any collaboration with the Americans that could harm Yemen or support Israeli interests, labeling it as betrayal and apostasy.

Humanitarian Concerns: He discusses the economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s actions on Yemen, including their obstruction of Yemeni pilgrims returning to Sana’a and attempts to implicate Saudi Arabia in regional escalation. Continuation of Popular Resistance: Al-Houthi stresses the importance of ongoing popular activities and military operations, despite international pressure and regional interference.

He criticizes Arab regimes for allegedly aiding the enemy by intercepting Yemeni missiles and aircraft. Educational and Ideological Front: He calls for increased Quranic awareness and understanding of geopolitical enemies, particularly highlighting the conflict with Israel/ Jews / occupation and the perceived weakness in Muslim nations’ awareness and response to it.

He called for coordinated action across media, cultural, and political domains, emphasizing the need to substantiate the enemies’ plans with evidence.

The leader of the revolution provided a briefing on this week’s military support operations in Yemen, comprising 12 missions under the fourth phase of escalation against American, British, and Zionist forces.

According to him, Yemeni Armed Forces conducted operations in the past week involving 20 ballistic and guided missiles, drones, and naval vessels across the theater of naval operations.

These efforts resulted in targeting six ships, bringing the total to 162 ships targeted since the initiation of support operations.

Regarding American efforts to halt Yemeni armed forces operations in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Arabian Sea, he emphasized the complexity and the resilience of the Yemeni people, noting their continued enhancement of military capabilities that surpass enemy technologies.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen’s adversaries have acknowledged the advancement of Yemeni military capabilities, encompassing missiles, drones, and naval vessels. He highlighted the effectiveness and precision of recent strikes, stating, “Our armed forces leverage the assessment of enemy operations to further develop themselves.”

He highlighted the recent massacres and genocidal war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy with support from American and European allies in Gaza, juxtaposing these with similar atrocities from about ten months ago. He noted a decline in public interest and engagement with ongoing events in Gaza due to prolonged aggression.

He pointed out a significant vulnerability among Arabs and Muslims: a lack of proactive engagement and interest in critical events. Al-Houthi emphasized that the situation in Palestine should not be normalized or met with indifference, describing it as a systematic genocide against oppressed Muslims and an unprecedented series of heinous crimes that violate humanity and disregard sacred values.

Al-Houthi cited a particularly egregious incident where an elderly woman was killed by enemy soldiers in front of her family in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, illustrating what he sees as the Zionist enemy’s flaunting of their crimes.

He criticized Arab regimes for turning a blind eye to these atrocities while continuing to label resistance fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen as terrorists, contrasting this with their reluctance to classify the actions of the Israeli enemy in Palestine as terrorism.

He expressed regret that most of the Arab regimes still classify the mujahideen in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen as terrorism, while the terrorism of the criminal enemy in Palestine does not fall within the classifications of the Arab regimes and their positions.

Al-Houthi concluded by asserting that Arab regimes lack the will and credibility to adopt a firm stance against Israeli aggression and its violations, questioning the absence of attention to children’s rights and human rights amid the Israeli enemy’s brutal targeting of children in their aggression.

He pointed out that Western countries and the United Nations often discuss children’s issues in the context of political manipulation and exploitation for propaganda purposes. He emphasized that Palestinian children are among the most vulnerable and affected groups in society, yet there is a noticeable lack of attention to their plight despite clear evidence.

He condemned the practice of starvation as one of the gravest forms of injustice and the most significant violations of human rights. He highlighted that in Gaza, the Israeli enemy is perpetrating genocide, citing the halt in aid delivery since the occupation of the Rafah crossing, even in minimal amounts.

The leader of the revolution characterized the situation in Palestine as a profound tragedy of starvation, noting that the enemy’s actions endanger the lives of 300 thousand children and inflict great suffering on around 700 thousand Palestinians. He underscored that the enemy continues to subject captives and prisoners to torture and starvation.

He highlighted one of the enemy’s egregious tactics, namely using kidnapped individuals as human shields during their incursions into Gaza neighborhoods. He condemned this practice as a clear violation and criticized the enemy’s endorsement of five rapes in the West Bank, viewing it as an attempt to impose a new reality and exceed previous agreements.

Al-Houthi reiterated his criticism of ongoing American support and cooperation with the Zionist entity, noting that presidential candidates in the United States vie in their campaigns to demonstrate loyalty to Zionism and support for the enemy.

He specifically mentioned Biden’s statement during a debate with Trump where he boasted about his substantial backing for Israel, proclaiming, “We Saved Israel” and affirming his role as its staunchest supporter.

He pointed out that the presidential debate between Biden and Trump included mutual accusations and descriptions of criminality, noting that both assessments were accurate in this context.

He stressed that America plays a pivotal role in supporting the enemy’s criminality, occupation, and aggression, and Biden’s acknowledgment of “saving Israel” underscores the significant impact of operations like the Blessed “flood of Al-Aqsa” that rattled the Zionist entity.

“The confusion and sheer horror within Zionist circles following Al-Aqsa operation prompted America to assert its full management of the situation,” he added.

He criticized Arab regimes for downplaying the significance of Al-Aqsa operation in their media, urging them to heed Biden’s acknowledgment.

He emphasized that the repercussions of “Al-Aqsa flood” operation persist and that the enemy cannot escape them despite committing further crimes.

He highlighted America’s attempt to cover up Zionist crimes by enacting laws prohibiting the release of statistics on casualties and injuries in Gaza, contrasting this with Western rhetoric about media freedom and transparency, which he argued are selectively applied to serve Western policies.

“In America, they use legal measures to prevent the publication of any statistics on the numbers of martyrs and wounded in Palestine to conceal their complicity in these crimes,” he said.

Mr. Abdulmalik Badreddine Al-Houthi addressed the student movement in America and Europe, which has garnered significant media attention even in Arab and Islamic countries. He condemned the unjust disciplinary measures employed in some universities to punish students for their humanitarian stances.

He noted that this week, the Resistance broadcast a video highlighting the ongoing process of military industrialization during the period of aggression, demonstrating its resilience and ability to adapt to battle conditions.

The revolutionary leader explained that the Palestinian resistance utilized an unexploded F-16 rocket to bomb a house, symbolizing their tactic of “returning goods to the sender.” He emphasized the diversity and creativity of resistance methods in undermining enemy forces, which underscores their effectiveness, unity, and perseverance.

Regarding the enemy’s announcements about transitioning to a “third stage,” which he described as an attempt to escape forward amidst continued failures, Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out the futility of these declarations. He highlighted how the enemy claims control over an area only to face immediate setbacks and heavier blows from resistance forces, moving from one area to another in a cycle of evident failure.

Sayyed al-Houthi also highlighted Hezbollah’s ongoing operations, noting their significant impact on the Zionist enemy. He criticized American attempts to curtail Hezbollah’s activities, stressing their failure to diminish their effectiveness or impact.

He pointed out that America acknowledges the formidable challenge posed by battles in northern Occupied Palestine, particularly highlighting Hezbollah’s escalating operations in terms of quantity and quality. He dismissed the effectiveness of psychological warfare against such steadfast resistance.

The leader of the revolution also discussed ongoing operations by the Iraqi resistance, including joint efforts with Yemeni armed forces. He emphasized the strategic importance of these operations, noting their impact on the Zionist enemy, as well as American and British interests.

resource : Saba