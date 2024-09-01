Mohammed al-Houthi: Sana’a is open to diplomatic work within framework of reciprocal relations

Sana’a has expressed its readiness to reopen foreign embassies and establish diplomatic relations with countries that withdrew their ambassadors from the city.

In a statement on Friday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, said that Sana’a is open to diplomatic work within the framework of mutual respect and the return of diplomats should not just be for acquiring information about Yemen but should involve genuine engagement.

He suggested that countries with diplomatic missions that withdrew their ambassadors should review their policies and consider returning if they wish.

Diplomatic sources reported that some European countries have recently conducted extensive talks with Sana’a and have shown willingness to reopen their closed embassies.