YemenExtra

A harrowing new study has unveiled the psychological toll of Israel’s 14-month-long war on Gaza’s children, with 96% reporting a constant fear of impending death and 49% expressing a wish to die.

The study, published on Wednesday, was conducted by a Gaza-based NGO and supported by the London-based War Child Alliance charity. It surveyed the parents or caregivers of 504 children from families with at least one child who is disabled, injured, or unaccompanied.

The findings painted a grim picture:

– 92% of children were “not accepting of reality.”

– 79% reported experiencing nightmares.

– 73% exhibited signs of aggression.

“This report lays bare that Gaza is one of the most horrifying places in the world to be a child,” said Helen Pattinson, CEO of War Child UK. She emphasized that beyond the destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals, children bear deep psychological scars from a war in which they are innocent victims.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has claimed at least 44,805 Palestinian lives, with children comprising 44% of the fatalities, according to the UN. Other estimates suggest the percentage may be even higher.

On the same day the study was published, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution demanding an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza. The resolution saw overwhelming support, with 158 countries voting in favor. However, it was opposed by nine nations, including the United States and Israel, while 13 abstained.

The United States, which has provided extensive political and military backing to Israel during the conflict, defended its stance. Deputy UN envoy Robert Wood called the resolution “shameful and wrong.”

Meanwhile, calls for accountability and an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grow louder as the world grapples with the devastating impact on its most vulnerable residents—its children.