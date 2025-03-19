Ansarullah Condemns Resumption Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned the resumption of the criminal Zionist aggression on Gaza and the commission of new horrific massacres.

The Political Bureau stated that the serious Israeli escalation against Gaza coincides with the ongoing siege and starvation of nearly 2 million Palestinians.

It considered that this Israeli escalation occurs while mediating and guaranteeing parties of the ceasefire agreement remain unable to deter Zionist arrogance and obstinacy.

The Political Bureau added that the aggression by the Zionist entity relies on unlimited American support at all military, logistical, and political levels.

It explained that the timing of the Zionist escalation on Gaza alongside the American aggression on Yemen aims to impose a equation of violation on the nation and enforce a policy of fait accompli.

It pointed out that the Zionist escalation on Gaza takes advantage of an unprecedented state of Arab regimes’ failure.

The Political Bureau reaffirmed that Yemen, through its armed forces, will continue its military escalation in support of Gaza and the Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.