Yemeni Human Rights Minister: Children Patients in Urgent Need for Medical Air Bridge

The Minister of Human Rights, Alia Faisal, called on all international organizations, concerned with childhood, to start quickly the Air Bridge for children with health conditions requiring immediate treatment and must not be delayed.

An event organized by the Ministry of Human Rights on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, in cooperation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Faisal said that “Yemenis celebrate International Human Rights Day with great pain in light of the continued aggression led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

She pointed out that 42,000 civilians were killed and injured as a result of the US-Saudi aggression. More than 400,000 lost their lives due to the blockade, food and health insecurity, disease and epidemics, including thousands of patients who were prevented from traveling to be treated abroad. She called attention to the sea, land and air blockade and the ongoing violations by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni People since March 26, 2015. Three million and 450 thousand people are displaced.

Faisle explained that the aggression caused the largest human-made humanitarian catastrophe according to the United Nations classification of the humanitarian situation in Yemen. She stressed that crimes and violations of the coalition will not be subject to a statute of limitations, and the perpetrators will be held accountable.

She explained that the failure of the US-Saudi aggression to pick up the initiatives, proposed by President Mahdi Al-Mashat, reflects the criminal intentions of the Saudi leadership and its alliance in committing more crimes and violations against the Yemeni People.

She renewed the demand of the United Nations to assume professional and ethical responsibility and take serious steps to stop the aggression, lift the siege and protect civilians in Yemen, calling for the speedy opening of Sana’a International Airport to enable thousands of patients from their right to travel to receive treatment abroad. She also called to form a neutral international committee to investigate the crimes and violations of the aggression coalition against civilians in Yemen.