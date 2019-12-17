Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Ceasefire in Hodeidah, Targets the Airport

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition continued its violations of the cease-fire in Hodeidah, agreed on after the Stockholm agreement in Sweden. The Saudi/UAE mercenaries targeted Hodeidah Airport with heavy machinegun fire. They also targeted Jabaliya area in At-Tohayta district with more than 7 artillery shells and medium machineguns.

The army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, declared on the anniversary of the signing of the Stockholm Agreement that the Saudi-led coalition breaches of the ceasefire in Hodeidah exceeded 30,000 violations, and the forces of US-backed coalition are still procrastinating in establishing a ceasefire as well as operating the file of the prisoners.