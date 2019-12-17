Saudi American War Crimes on Monday, December 16th, 2019: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, on Monday, continued to bomb a number of districts of Hodeidah, causing material damage to public and private property.

The Saudi/UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Stockholm Agreement. In At-tohayta district, a local source reported on Monday that the Saudi-led coalition targeted Al-Faza district with 8 artillery shells and a number of machineguns. The mercenaries targeted the homes of citizens in Al-Qana village with machineguns.

The source added that the mercenaries burned the house of a citizen southern Al-Shujn village with artillery shelling. A local source said that the US-Saudi mercenaries targeted the homes and properties of citizens in the besieged city of Ad-durayhimi with artillery shells. The US-backed coalition targeted Al-Dobyani neighborhood, the College of Engineering, and Citymax.

In Saada, the Saudi-led coalition launched 3 raids on Majz and Baqim district. In Asir, the US-backed coalition launched two raids on western Majazah.