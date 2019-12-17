False Promises to Open Sana’a Airport Continue Amid UN Envoy Visit

YemenExtra

M.A.

The head of the Committee to lift the Siege and the Ban on Sana’a Int. Airport, Abdullah Shaaban, affirmed that the promises of the Saudi-led coalition to open the airport are nothing but lies.

He emphasized that Yemen does not beg the Saudi regime for a trip or two but is seeking to secure a permanent pathway for those in need of treatment abroad.

Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, arrived in the capital Sana’a this afternoon, and he was received outside Sana’a airport by groups of Arab and African communities expressing the vital necessity of reopening Sana’a Int. Airport and make it a priority