Sayyed Abdulmalik Meets UN Envoy to Discuss Humanitarian Steps to Elevate Suffering

YemenExtra

M.A.

Mohamed Abdulsalam, head of the National Delegation, stated that Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi met today, Monday, the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Abdulsalam indicated that Sayyed Abdulmalik stressed the importance of strengthening the humanitarian steps to release all prisoners and detainees, especially those suffering from inhumane treatment by the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries.

“During the meeting with Griffiths, Sayyed Abdulmaik discussed the tragic suffering of those prisoners and the detention of a woman, Samirah Marsh, in Marab”, Abdulsalam said.

“The deteriorating humanitarian situation was discussed during the meeting, which has been exacerbating due to the Saudi-led war and its siege. The closure of Sana’a Int. Airport was one of the main topics discussed. Moreover, they also covered the catastrophic situation in the city of Ad-durayhimi due to the Saudi-imposed siege,” Abdulsalam added.

He noted that Sayyed Abdulmalik indicated that there are important aspects of the Stockholm Agreement that should get more attention and should be on the priority shortlist for the UN to implement.

On Yemen’s side, Abdulsalam concluded that “Sayyed Abdulmalik reiterated our steadfast stance, our clear desire for peace and our serious response to all endeavors who may take the wrong steps.”