Series of Bombings Target 5 Foreign Humanitarian Organizations in Occupied City of Al-Dhalea

YemenExtra

M.A.

A series of bombings targeted five foreign organizations operating in the city of Al-Dhalea, south-western Yemen, which is under the control of Saudi-affiliated mercenaries.

Local sources indicated that the targeted organizations in Al-Dalea are Oxfam, Mercy Corps, Haya Training and Development Center‎, ACTD and the International Rescue Committee.

No information on casualties has been available to date and no comments have been received from these organizations.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but the bombings came after incitements against foreign organizations working in the health and service fields by Takfiri groups, terrorists, scattered in the southern provinces under occupation.

The Saudi-led coalition has been protecting Takfiri groups that use different names, such as Al Qaeda and Daesh, and launch attacks in order to control large areas of the Saudi-held south.