Hodeidah Governor to UN Team: Violations of US-Saudi Forces Never Stopped

YemenExtra

M.A

Hodeidah Governor, Mohammed Ayyash Qahim, discussed, on Saturday, during his meeting with the head of the UN Monitoring and Redeployment Committee team to implement the Stockholm agreement in the province, General Abhijit Juha, the necessary procedures and arrangements for the implementation of Stockholm agreement. He touched on maintaining the achieved progress in the redeployment of port security and opening safe passages for delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the besieged city of Ad-durayhimi.

Qahim pointed to the continued violations of the US-Saudi forces of the agreement and the number of crimes against civilians in the province. They have exceeded 30 thousand violations, the latest of which was the bombing of Kamran Island.

He expressed surprise at the negative position of the United Nations regarding these violations, their direction and lack of awareness of the Security Council, as well as the difficult humanitarian situation in which the governorate and the city of Ad-durayhimi are passing through. The US-Saudi aggression, the blockade and the failure to implement the Stockholm agreement has not been addressed by the UN. The main objective of the Stockholm agreement was purely humanitarian but the UN has not achieved sizable effort.

He also expressed regret that the pro-Saudi party continued to deny the implementation of its humanitarian obligations agreed in the Stockholm Agreement. They agreed to open roads and corridors for humanitarian aid to the province and the besieged city of Ad-durayhimi.

For his part, the head of the International Redeployment Committee team, General Abhijit Juha praised the cooperation of the Hodeidah Governorate leadership with the international team in the governorate to implement the Stockholm agreement since the arrival of the United Nations teams to the province.

He pointed out that the Stockholm agreement was passed one year ago and the United Nations is one of its goals to ensure that the lives of people are preserved and that they remain away from the dangers of conflict and wars and contribute to stopping them in the event that the two parties are satisfied with their desire for peace. He stressed that the United Nations has thrown all its weight in Yemen in order to stop the war based on the Stockholm agreement, which was the real beginning to achieve comprehensive peace in Yemen.

Almasirah English