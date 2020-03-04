Sana’a Determined on Cooperation in Humanitarian Field, US Obstruction Unreasonable

YemenExtra

The Director of the Office of the President met with the President of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Hamed, and the Regional Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the Middle East and North Africa, George Khoury. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in the humanitarian field.

In the meeting attended by Secretary-General of the Supreme Council, Abdul-Mohsen Tawoos, and Director of the OCHA office in Yemen, Aiden O’Leary, they discussed the mechanisms of organizations’ work in Yemen, aspects related to basic and subsidiary agreements, the mechanism for implementing projects, solutions and treatments that ensure the continuity of humanitarian work.

During the meeting, they discussed what Yemen is suffering in light of the aggression and the siege, which requires serious work to facilitate the arrival of the humanitarian needs necessary to alleviate the existing human suffering.

They also stressed the necessity of preparing an emergency plan to face natural disasters and fight epidemics, as well as facing displacement in all its stages, leading to safe and voluntary return after overcoming the state of aggression and the unfair siege.

In the meeting, the President of the Presidential Office appreciated the efforts of the United Nations through its organizations and institutions working in the humanitarian field in light of the difficult circumstances that Yemen is going through, stressing the need for continued constructive discussion to overcome difficulties and find solutions to support the continuation of humanitarian work and achieve its goals.

The Director of the Presidential Office confirmed the cooperation of the official authorities with the organizations, explaining that the goal of establishing the Supreme Council was to coordinate and find solutions and remedies for the obstacles that may face organizations working in the humanitarian field in Yemen.

For his part, George Khoury stressed the importance of dialogue to address all the problems that may face the course of humanitarian action, stressing that through dialogue and constructive discussion all difficulties and obstacles will be overcome. He appreciated for the positive efforts and endeavors made to find appropriate solutions and solutions for issues related to the humanitarian path in Yemen.

