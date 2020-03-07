Tawoos: We Are Determined to Proceed by New Agreements with World Food Program

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Abdel Mohsen Tawoos, affirmed Thursday, that they are determined to proceed with the new agreements with the World Food Program because it will correct the defect that was happening previously.

“Our agreements with the WFP came to address the suffering of the arrival of spoiled food in Yemen, and today the aid will be delivered as cash to the citizen and he/she buys whatever food required,” Tawoos said to Arabic-speaking Almasirah channel.

He added, “The Yemeni people are living in difficult conditions due to the blockade and aggression, and this aid does not represent a lot as it only reaches less than 7 million beneficiaries in the north and south.”

Tawoos expressed his hope that the aid will reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries of the Yemeni people, explaining that the aid does not cover all the needs of citizens; only the basics.