Saudi-led Coalition Launches 26 Raids on Marib, Hajjah, Sana’a, Al-Jawf

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition launched, Thursday, 26 raids on various areas in the governorates of Marib, Hajjah, Sana’a and Al-Jawf.

A security source indicated that the coalition aircraft launched 14 raids on Hajjah governorate targeting Harad and Al-Mazraq districts, 3 raids on Sana’a governorate, one raid on Nahm district and 8 raids on Al-Jawf governorate, including 6 raids targeting Khob Wa Al-Sha’af and 2 raids on Al-Hazm district.