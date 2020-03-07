US-Saudi Aggression Commits 174 Military Violations against Civilians in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

M.A.

The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries committed Wednesday, 174 military violations against civilians and their property in various areas of Hodeidah governorate during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison and Redeployment Coordination Operations Room monitoring the ceasefire and the truce commitment in Hodeidah governorate revealed that the violations included overflight of 6 spy drones in Sana’a Street, Al-Manzhar area, Kilo-16 area, the 50th Street and the besieged city of Ad-Durayhimi.

The source pointed out that the violations included an assault on the Kilo-16 area, 42 violations with rocketry and artillery shelling and 119 violations with live bullets.

These violations come less than a day after the coalition forces committed 144 violations in Hodeidah, which included the overflight of two spy drones in Hodeidah and Al-Manzhar area, in addition to 42 violations by rocketry and artillery shelling and 97 violations of live bullets in various areas of the governorate.

Almasirah English