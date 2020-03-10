US-Saudi Aggression Continues Maritime Piracy, Prevents Arrival of 16 Ships

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi Aggression continues its maritime piracy on Yemeni oil ships, preventing their arrival to the port of Hodeidah, an official source at Hodeidah port said.

A source in the Hodeidah Port said in a statement, Monday, that the coalition navy is still holding 16 ships with 380,000 tons of food and oil derivatives on board.

He explained in a statement that the detained ships carry over 291 thousand tons of gasoline and diesel, more than 8 thousand tons of gas and , 24,978 tons of soy and corn.

He added that detained ships carry 15,067 tons of flour, 25,500 tons of wheat, and 17,500 tons of rice.