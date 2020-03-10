Violations of Stockholm Agreement by US-Saudi Mercenaries in 24 Hours

YemenExtra

A number of violations of Stockholm agreement by the US-Saudi mercenaries on Monday, in Hodeidah governorate reached 176 violations during the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers’ operations room confirmed.

The source added that among their violations, they fired 21 missiles and artillery shells and 144 live bullets incidents on various fronts.

On Sunday, US-Saudi mercenaries violated Stockholm by 155 violations in Hodeidah, according to a source in liaison officers’ operations room.