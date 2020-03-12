Al-Houthi Condemns Washington’s Hostile Policy Towards Yemen

YemenExtra

Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Al-Houthi, condemned what he called a “US hostile policy toward the Republic of Yemen.”

He considered Washington’s attempt to freeze relief aid as a “complex crime.”

“The US administration’s campaign against aid is an aggressive and complex crime,” Al-Houthi said on Tuesday in his Twitter account. “It confirms that the US policy towards the Republic of Yemen has not changed, as America is killing the Yemeni people with its weapons and its blockade.”

He added that the US administration is ravaging efforts to bring peace to Yemen. “America’s policy toward Yemen puts all the efforts of the envoy and the United Nations at risk.”

In other regards, Mohammed Al-Houthi blamed the aggression forces and the USA for polluting Yemen’s territorial waters.

“What happens in the coasts of the occupied southern Yemeni governorates of fish deaths is a result of the chemical and biological effects in the waters,” he said.

He added that these effects appeared after the arrival of ships run by the aggressive countries. “We hold the US-British-Saudi-UAE aggression and its allies responsible for any direct or other contamination of Yemen’s territorial waters,” he said.

Al-Houthi also accused the coalition of aggression of seeking to distort Yemeni values, saying, “the US- Saudi-Emirati aggression seeks to distort the Yemeni people’s values and morals.”