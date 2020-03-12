UN Accuses US-Saudi Coalition Forces of Obstructing Peace Process in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The head of the United Nations Mission (UNMA) to oversee the implementation of the Hodeidah agreement, Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha, expressed his concern about the raids that targeted Al-Salif, Hodeidah Governorate, early Sunday morning.

“Any Air attack undermines the Hodeidah agreement and its implementation,” Guha said in a statement issued by the UN mission. He added “That the raids launched by the coalition forces in Al-Salif, Hodeidah Governorate, on Sunday morning, impede the peace process and threaten Stockholm Agreement implementation in Hodeidah.”

Lt. Gen. Guha also urged the parties to continue to engage in work in good faith and jointly, through the Coordination Committee for Redeployment, the Calm Mechanism and the Promotion of the Ceasefire, to ensure respect for the ceasefire and “continued calm on the ground”, according to the statement. He stressed the commitment of the United Nations (UNM) to support all parties to carry out the agreement.

It is worth noting that this statement is the second in a period of 36 days, since the United Nations Mission started to oversee the implementation of the Hodeidah agreement, on February 4. It issued a statement, during which it warned that US-Saudi coalition breaches may lead to undermining Stockholm Agreement on Hodeidah. This was four days after a coalition airstrike on Al-Dhuhi district, northern Hodeidah governorate.