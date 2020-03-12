Sana’a: US-Saudi Forces Responsible for Environmental Disaster, Signs Appeared in Coasts of Aden

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Fisheries confirmed that the US-Saudi aggression had caused an environmental disaster on the Yemeni coasts, which recently appeared in Aden.

It warned of the dangers of environmental pollution in the Yemeni coasts behind which the US-Saudi aggression stands. The Environmental disaster is clear in the signs appeared during the past two days in the Aden coast.

The Minister, Muhammad Al-Zubayri, said in a press statement, Tuesday that what is happening on the Yemeni coast confirms the presence of chemical and biological effects in the waters, and that the US-Saudi coalition is involved in this matter.

For his part, the Director-General of Marine Control at the Ministry of Fisheries, Muhammed Abbas Al-Faqih, affirmed that “what we are witnessing is the death of all types of fish that live in different levels of water which means the presence of chemical pollution.”

Al-Faqih pointed out that “US-Saudi forces must be tampering with the marine environment and poisoning them with chemical pollutants. Through poaching vessels that spread along the Yemeni coasts under the protection of the US-Saudi coalition navy.”

Al-Faqih held the US-Saudi alliance fully responsible for the dangers of pollution that affect the marine environment of Yemen. The damages are not limited to short term effects but continue for a long period of time. “It will be difficult to deal with its catastrophic effects in the future,” he concludes.