US-Saudi Aerial Aggression Launches Dozens of Raids on Number of Governorates

YemenExtra

US-Saudi aggression Thursday intensified its raids on a number of Yemeni governorates.

In Hajjah, the aggression launched 15 air raids on Haradh district and 3 raids on Bakil al-Meir district.

In the Ma’rib, it launched 10 raids on Sirwah District, while targeted by 7 raids Khob W Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf.

In Saada, the aerial aggression targeted the communications network towers in Jabal Al-Muftah of Haydan district, by a raid, the communications network in Saqin district by two raids, and Zahir district by two raids.

It is noteworthy that the aggression launched yesterday 30 air raids on Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, and Saadah governorates.