Disclosure of UAE Measures for Oil Drilling in 7 Marine Sectors in Yemen

UAE started new measures to dominate oil sites in Yemen, as part of its efforts to seize the country’s wealth, after it was able, through intervention in the war on Yemen, to control the country’s ports and airports, Yemeni sources said.

The sources indicated in an interview with the daily newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadid that Abu Dhabi identified 7 marine sectors to start drilling for oil there, after carefully studying these sites since 2016, noting that four of these sectors are in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and the rest on the western coast of Yemen on the Red Sea, including sites in Ras Omran near Bab al-Mandab.

Over the years of its presence in Yemen, the UAE has sought to control the oil areas in the governorates of Shabwa and Hadramawt, in addition to the coasts and oil ports, using its militias to blow up oil pipelines and sow chaos and internal sabotage in the Yemeni governorates under occupation.

The Yemeni government in Sana’a had expressed its opposition last Sunday to an investment promotion program launched by Somalia for the promising oil regions. The Somali program includes parts of Yemen Continental Shelf, specifically in the Socotra Archipelago. It is believed that the Emirates stand behind the Somali movement in the archipelago.