Health Ministry Condemns US-Saudi Aggression’s Targeting of Medical Personnel in Marib, Al-Jawf

Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, condemned the US-Saudi aggression’s targeting ambulances and their medical personnel. Two ambulances in Ma’rib and Al-Jawf governorates were stuck by multiple raids.

“Targeting of ambulances is a flagrant violation of all norms, charters and international humanitarian law,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Targeting the ambulances is a war crime according to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Article 8,” it added.