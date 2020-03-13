The Iraqi Foreign Ministry Directs to Summon the American and British Ambassadors

YemenExtra

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Muhammad al-Hakim, summoned the ambassadors of the United States and Britain to Baghdad, Friday, in order to discuss the American attack that targeted Iraqi military headquarters yesterday.

A spokesman for the ministry said in a statement that the foreign minister held an urgent meeting today, in which the ministry’s agents and advisers attended to study measures regarding the recent American attack.

He also clarified that the Minister directed the summons of the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad.

Earlier Friday, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives revealed that Council members’ signatures are being collected demanding an emergency session to take a firm and clear stance towards “American violations of Iraqi sovereignty.”

Speaking of American violations, American warplanes conducted aerial attacks, yesterday night, against headquarters of the Popular Mobilization and the Iraqi Army and Police, resulting in a number of casualties.

The aforementioned American attack took place after a military base in Taji, north of Baghdad, was subjected to missile bombardment, killing two American soldiers and one British soldier.