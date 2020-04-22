Armed Forces Spokesman: Saudi Attempts to Advance and Infiltrations in Internal and Border Fronts Repelled

YemenExtra

The Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed this evening, Wednesday, that four Saudi attempts to advance and two infiltrations have been repelled in the border as well as Jawf, Taiz and Al-Bayda fronts.

Brigadier-General Saree said that the Saudi American aggression conducted two infiltrations in Nate and Qaniyeh in Al-Bayda and a large infiltration in Khab wa Shaf. Yet another one took place in Hayfan, Taiz governorate, central Yemen, and was successfully confronted.

He added that 30 mercenaries were killed and 45 others wounded while confronting the attempts to advance that lasted from midnight yesterday until this morning.

Additionally, he pointed out that the Yemeni forces thwarted two infiltrations in the border districts of Baqim and Al-Rabwa in Assir, resulting in considerable losses in enemy ranks.

Regarding the strikes, the armed forces spokesman confirmed that the aggression launched 35 airstrikes, which were dropped on different areas of Ma’rib, Al-Jawf and border front governorates.

He also reported that 23 raids attacked the districts of Majzar and Serwah in Marib, 7 raids on Khab wa Shaf district in Al-Jawf, and 5 raids on Ketaf Qibalah in Najran.