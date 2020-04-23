We Will Not Stand Still for the Aggression’s 25 Offensive Operations, 253 Raids Within a Week: Yemeni Army Spokesman

YemenExtra

Today, Thursday, the Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the Saudi American aggression forces continue to escalate for the second week on internal and border battlefronts alongside intense air coverage.

The brigadier general said that the number of enemy operations and airstrikes since the morning of April 17 to this day amounted to 25 offensive operations and attempted infiltrations. He further explained that the attempts to advance took place in the governorates of Marib, Jawf, Saada, Taiz and Dhale.

Saree pointed out that the aggression launched 253 raids, most of them on the governorates of Ma’rib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda.

“The total number of aggression operations and airstrikes during the past two weeks are 57 offensive operations and nearly 500 raids,” the armed forces spokesman said.

Brigadier-General Saree said that, in the face of this continuous escalation of the forces of aggression, we will not stand idly by our country and our people. We have got many options to choose from as a response and the forces of aggression shall bear full responsibility for the possible consequences.