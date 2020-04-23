The Aggression Intensifies Violations in Al Hudaydah Governorate During Past 24 Hours

YemenExtra

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room explained that the aggression forces carried out 107 violations of the truce agreement in Al Hudaydah.

Among them were 25 violations using artillery and missile shelling, launching about 113 shells and missiles, and 80 violations with different kinds of arms.

The forces of invasion and aggression against Yemen continue their escalation in Yemeni governorates in general as well as violations in Hodeidah Governorate, particularly in the besieged city of Al-Duraihmi.