Supreme Political Council Affirms Yemen’s Rejection of Any Fake Solutions or Agreements

The Supreme Political Council affirmed, at its meeting, today Thursday, under the chairmanship of the council leader, Field Marshal Mahdi Al Mashat, that the Republic of Yemen rejects any fake solutions or agreements.

The Supreme Political Council expressed surprise at the Saudi-led aggression’s claim of the ceasefire initiative while escalating and mobilizing at the same time. The aggression aims to mislead its crimes and violate international provisions and norms.

The meeting reviewed the military developments on various fronts, valuing the stability of the army and popular committees, and their acts of response on the battlefield.

Moreover, the meeting touched upon the initial report on the level of achievement for the first quarter of 2020 of the plan for the first phase of the national vision for building the modern Yemeni state.

He commended the committed parties, stressing the keenness on joining efforts to make this stage successful and holding the parties accountable.

The meeting also covered government reports, especially regarding the Ministry of Industry and Trade and its efforts to control food prices and legal measures taken against the vulnerable.

The Supreme Political Council also congratulated the Yemeni people on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Going more local, the meeting also reviewed the extent of the damage caused by rain floods in all governorates, urging the local and concerned authorities to continue providing the necessary assistance to the affected people.

The meeting also expressed regret for the damage done to the citizens of Aden Governorate due to the torrential rains since Aden has poor infrastructure.

The meeting directed the government and the concerned authorities to make the most of the rainy season that God granted Yemen to improve the country’s agriculture.

The Supreme Political Council had started its meeting by reading Al-Fatihah on the spirit of the martyred president Saleh al-Samad, who was assassinated by the aggression aircraft two years ago. stressing that the blood of the martyr al-Samad had produced great victories in various fields and fronts.