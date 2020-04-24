Saudi American Crimes During the Past 24 Hours in Yemen: Record

YemenExtra

Today, Thursday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and bombardment on a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties.

On the other hand, the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the Sweden agreement.

In Marib, the oil-rich Yemeni governorate, Saudi-American aggression launched 7 raids against Majzar district.

In Sa’ada, northern Yemen, the Saudi-American aggression forces launched a raid on Al-Fara area in Ketaf district.

Meanwhile, the forces of aggression launched a missile and artillery bombardment targeting populated villages in the districts of Razih, Shada, Baqim, and Munabeh border districts.

In Hodeidah, the forces of aggression carried out 107 violations during the past 24 hours, which included 25 violations that launched about 113 shells and missiles, and 80 other violations with various arms.

The aggression forces also targeted 50th Street using three guided missiles and a number of artillery shells.

Moreover, they targeted the village of Al-Dahfsh, in the outskirts of Ad-Durayhimi, which was surrounded by heavy weaponry. The mercenaries also bombed Al-Qurashiya village in Beit Al-Faqih district with more than 14 shells.

The Saudi/UAE- affiliated mercenaries yet committed another crime by firing 3 artillery shells and two Katyusha rockets towards Al-Zuhoor neighborhood and 7 artillery shells towards the Al-Dhabyani neighborhood.

In addition, the Saudi American aggression bombed Al-Hodeidah Airport and Muthalth Al-Eddain in Hay district with a number of mortars.

In Asir, a border governorate, the aggression launched 6 raids on Majaza area.

To end with another border governorate, Najran, the aggression launched two raids on Al-Shabaka area.