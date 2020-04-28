At Least 108 Violations Conducted by the Aggression in Hodeidah During Past 24 Hours

YemenExtra

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor violations of the aggression in Al-Hodeidah has announced 108 violations in the Governorate during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operating room stated that among the violations of the forces of aggression were the introduction of two combat fortifications in 50th Street and the besieged city of Ad-Durayhimi, and the flight of seven warplanes over Ad-Durayhimi, Hayes, Al-Shaab, Kilo 16 areas, Al-Manzhar, Sana’a St., and 50th St.

The violations also included but are not limited to the flight of seven reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of Ad-Durayhimi,Hayes, Al-Shaab, Kilo 16 areas, Al-Manzhar, Sana’a St. and 50th Street.

Yet another 29 breaches also took place, consisting of bombardment using 253 shells and 60 firearm attacks.