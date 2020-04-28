Saudi American Aggression’s War Crime Daily Update on April 27th, 2020

YemenExtra

The Saudi-American aggression continues, Monday, to launch raids and shells on a number of governorates, causing material damage to property.

Meanwhile, Saudi/UAE mercenaries continue to violate the ceasefire in Hodeidah, western Yemeni coast.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched 15 raids on Serwah district and a strike on Majzar district.

In Hodeidah, the forces of the aggression targeted the village of Al-Dahfash in the outskirts of the besieged Ad-Durayhimi district with a Katyusha missile and a number of artillery shells.

The Saudi/UAE affiliated forces also bombarded with artillery and machine guns multiple areas in the 7th of July residential area and 50th Street.

In Saada, northern Yemeni border, Saudi missile and artillery strikes targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih.