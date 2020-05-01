67 Saudi American Violations in Hodeidah Governorate in Only 24 Hours

YemenExtra

The forces of the Saudi American aggression conducted 67 violations in Al-Hodeidah governorate during the past 24 hours.

A source in the liaison officers’ operating room stated that 7 violations consisted of 28 artillery shells while 60 others involved the usage of various firearms.

Yesterday Thursday, the forces of the aggression carried out an attempt to advance, through four different pathways, to the sites of the Yemeni Army and popular committees in Hays district, Hodeidah governorate, western Yemeni coast.