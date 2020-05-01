Syria Under New Israeli Aggression From Within Occupied Golan
YemenExtra
At dawn on Friday, the Syrian Arab lands were exposed to new Israeli aggression from inside the occupied Golan.
Almasirah’s correspondent reported that the Zionist enemy forces fired 5 rockets from inside the occupied Golan towards several sites in Quneitra governorate and that the damage was only materialistic.
Three civilians were killed and three others, including a child, were wounded in the towns of Al-Hujaira and Al-Adiliya in the southern countryside of Damascus.
The aforementioned casualties were reported after an Israeli missile attack on Syria that occurred on the 27th of last April.