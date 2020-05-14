First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Marib

YemenExtra

Hadi’s government declared on Wednesday the emergence of the first COVID-19 case in the areas it controls in Marib province and four cases in other regions under its occupation.

This brings the total number of Corona cases in the areas under the control of Hadi government and the occupied provinces to 70, including 12 deaths.

The Hadi government’s committee to confront Corona said two cases were recorded, including one in Aden province, and two in Lahj province, including one death case.

The World Health Organization has warned of COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen since people in the impoverished country suffer from the lowest levels of immunity and the highest levels of exposure to disease compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, anxiety has been aggravating due to the weak ability to conduct examinations on a large-scale.