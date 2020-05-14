Islah Militants Take Over 24 STC Armored Vehicles in Abayn

YemenExtra

The Saudi-backed Islah militants seized on Wednesday 24 armored vehicles, including four UAE tanks, in a fierce fight against the UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias in Abayn province, sources said.

The clashes also inflicted the STC militias heavy casualties in Zinjibar city, source confirmed.

Meanwhile, more than 13 elements of the STC militias have been detained by the Islah militants during the confrontations.